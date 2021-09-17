Díaz-Canel highlights historic ties of brotherhood between Cuba and Mexico





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 16 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel highlighted the historic ties of brotherhood between his country and Mexico, while speaking at the civic-military parade for the 211th anniversary of the beginning of the war of independence of that nation.



He pointed out that this event (Grito de Dolores, in 1810), considered the act that marked the beginning of Mexico's war of independence, due to its characteristics had a notorious component of social demands that differentiated it from other processes of the time.



"Its impact was, without a doubt, extraordinary in the libertarian and anti-colonialist struggle in our region and particularly in Cuba," he said, while stressing that it vindicated all the poor sectors submerged in misery, hunger and exploitation.



The President affirmed that there are many notable Cubans who left their blood and their names in the history of Mexico and that the Cuban solidarity in the confrontation of that country to the invasions stands out especially.



He recalled the friendship between José Martí and Manuel Mercado and that it was precisely in the streets of that nation that Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz and Ernesto Che Guevara met.



Thanks to the support of many Mexican friends, the Granma yacht set sail from Tuxpan, Veracruz, on November 25, 1956, and seven days later the newborn Rebel Army, which was to liberate the island, disembarked from that historic vessel, said Díaz-Canel.



Faithful to its strong traditions, Mexico was the only Latin American country that did not break off relations with revolutionary Cuba when we were expelled from the OAS (Organization of American States) by an imperial mandate, the president recalled.



Throughout the years, the historic union between the two countries has never been broken, he stressed, adding that the two nations have honored their sovereign policies regardless of the closeness or distance between their governments.



Díaz-Canel expressed the significant cultural exchange between Cuba and Mexico, adding that for these and other reasons, it was a great honor to participate in the military parade and express his feelings to his government and people.



"I do so conscious that it is a recognition of the historical ties of brotherhood between both countries, a genuine token of appreciation, affection and respect that I deeply appreciate on behalf of my people," he said.



He added that the decision to invite Cuba has an immeasurably greater value at a time when the island is suffering the onslaught of a multidimensional war, with a criminal blockade opportunistically intensified in the midst of the COVID pandemic.



The Caribbean nation, the President said, will always remember his actions of support, the permanent demand for the lifting of the unilateral policy of the U.S. government towards Havana, and for the annual vote of the United Nations to be converted into concrete actions.



He also expressed his deep gratitude for the aid received in the form of medical supplies and food to alleviate the combined effects of the US blockade and the pandemic.



Díaz-Canel expressed that Cuban health professionals and technicians did not hesitate to accompany the Mexican people as necessary in the fight against COVID-19 and will do so again whenever necessary.



He also acknowledged the excellent work carried out by Mexico at the head of the pro tempore presidency of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, which will hold its 6th Summit on September 18.

The Cuban head of state arrived in Mexico this morning for an official visit that will last until next Saturday.