Cuba Defends Peaceful Use of Nuclear Energy





Havana, Sept 14 (ACN) Cuban representatives at the United Nations in Vienna, Austria, stressed the significance of the peaceful use of nuclear energy, and its application in the Cuban sectors of healthcare, food security and the environment as a crucial factor for the implementation of the National Development Strategy till the y ear 2030.



The Cuban representatives said that the island’s Isotopes Center, which shares excellent collaboration relations with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), plays a major role in the production of radio-pharmaceuticals, according to the website of the Cuban Foreign Ministry.



With the participation of the Havana-based Molecular Immunology Center, the country produces radio-pharmaceuticals based on monoclonal antibodies used by the Cuban health system to detect, diagnose and manage infectious diseases.



Other peaceful uses of nuclear energy have included the lymphatic sentinel technique and radio-led surgery as a surgical optimization method in oncology to improve diagnosis and treatment of these conditions in Cuba.



Cuba also implements other projects in agriculture and the food sector; the use of nuclear techniques in the food industry in particular gave the National Institute of Agricultural Sciences the Outstanding Achievement Award, granted by the IAEA and FAO.



These and other Cuban goals have been achieved despite the unfair US economic blockade against the island nation which imposes serious restrictions on the development of technical cooperation projects between Cuba and the IAEA.



Cuba reiterates its full support of the work of the IAEA and affirms its willingness to keep strengthening relations and actively participating in the initiatives proposed in the benefit of the Agency’s member states.