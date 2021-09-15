The 76th session of the UN General Assembly opens today





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 14 (ACN) The UN General Assembly will open its 76th session this afternoon to elect its presidency, the bureau of the main committees and the vice presidencies.



The provisional agenda published on the UN website includes among the issues to be discussed the implementation of the Declaration of Commitment on HIV/AIDS and the political declarations on the subject.



It also covers the activities of the Third UN Decade for the Eradication of Poverty (2018-2027), as well as long-standing conflicts in the GUAM area and thei impact on international peace, security and development, among many others.



According to the Twitter of the United Nations System in Cuba, on September 20, the Sustainable Development Goals will be analyzed; on the 23rd will be the Food Systems Summit; and on the 24th, the High-Level Dialogue on Energy.