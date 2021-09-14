Díaz-Canel greets Mexico on the day of tribute to the Boy Heroes of Chapultepec





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 13 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez sent his greetings to Mexico on the day of tribute to the Boy Heroes of Chapultepec.



The president noted on the social network Twitter that they were symbols of the courage and resistance of their people in the face of foreign intervention.



"I salute #Mexico on the day of tribute to the Children Heroes of #Chapultepec, symbols of the courage and resistance of its people in the face of foreign intervention. #CubaYMexico."



Mexico celebrates every September 13 the fall in combat of six young boys between 12 and 20 years of age, who defended their people from the nascent U.S. imperialism.



According to a report by Prensa Latina, this episode is cited as the tragic culmination of the U.S. military invasion of Mexico (1846-1848) by which half of its territory was taken from this nation.



The six cadets were Agustín Melgar, Fernando Montes de Oca, Francisco Márquez, Juan de la Barrera, Juan Escutia and Vicente Suárez.