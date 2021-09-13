Cuba Appreciates CARICOM and Africa Stance against US Sanctions

Havana, Sept 10 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez expressed the island’s appreciation to the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and Africa for their stance in favor of the lifting of the over-60-year US economic, commercial and financial blockade of the Cuban people.
On his Twitter account (https://bit.ly/2VwpbRA ), Minister Rodriguez referred to a joint statement by CARICOM and African leaders rejecting the criminal US policy against the island nation.
The joint statement was issued during the first CARICOM-Africa virtual summit, which opened Tuesday to promote bilateral economic and cooperation links, as well as investment opportunities between Africa and the Caribbean, according to a report by PL news agency.
During a ministerial meeting held in early May, Caribbean Community members demanded the immediate end of the US’s hostile Cuba policy.
CARICOM was founded in 1973 on three main goals: economic cooperation through the Caribbean Common Market, foreign policy coordination, and collaboration in areas such as agriculture, industry, transportation and telecommunications.
