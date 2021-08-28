Cuba and Mozambique Sign Health Cooperation Accord





Havana, Aug 27 (ACN) The governments of Cuba and Mozambique signed a new bilateral health cooperation accord to further deepen historic relations they share in the important field since 1976.



According to the Cuban Foreign Ministry’s webpage, the accord was penned in Mozambique by that nation’s Health Minister Armindo Daniel and by Cuban ambassador Pavel Diaz.



The agreement, which defines priority areas for health cooperation, was signed in the eve of the 46th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations and on the 45th of the start of bilateral cooperation in the area of health.



The document expires in five years but it can been renewed automatically, according to the Foreign Ministry.



At present over 300 Cuban doctors, nurses and medicine professors are working in Mozambique.



Cuba’s Health cooperation with Mozambique constitute an iconic chapter in the historic relations between the two nations, which were pioneered by their leaders Fidel Castro and Samora Machel.