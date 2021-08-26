Cuban and Russian Presidents Hold Talks





Havana, Aug 25 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel held a phone conversation on Wednesday with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.



The two heads of state addressed the excellent state of bilateral relations between their countries and stressed the historic nature of friendly ties between Moscow and Havana.



Diaz-Canel and Putin reaffirmed their willingness to further strengthen bilateral economic, commercial, financial and cooperation exchange.



The Cuban president conveyed Vladimir Putin the gratefulness of the Cuban people and government for Russia’s support against COVID-19.