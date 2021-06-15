UNESCO Acknowledges Genre Equality in Cuba Science and Research Areas





Havana, June 14 (ACN) The UN Education, Science and Culture Organization—UNESCO—underscored the achievements of Cuba in terms of genre equality in the areas of sciences and research.



In its World Report on Sciences, UNESCO placed Cuba among the first nations with the largest number of women researchers, according to Yahima Esquivel Cuban permanent representative at the UN body.



The World Report also says that among the ten best academies of science in terms of the number of women, six are from Latin America and the Caribbean: Cuba with 27 percent, Mexico and Nicaragua with 23 percent, Peru with 20 percent and the Caribbean with 26 percent.



The document also mentions the impact by the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of Cuba particularly the damage it inflicts on the development of science and research.

The report is published every five years presenting a big picture of science and policies at the world level, as well as the current trends in terms of scientific governance.



