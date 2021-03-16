European Parliamentarians Affirm Support of Cuba





Havana, March 15 (ACN) The support of the Cuban people´s claim against the over-60-year US economic, commercial and financial blockade and the significance of cooperation against the COVID-19 pandemic were two issues high on the agenda of European parliamentarians during an exchange with their Cuban counterparts on Monday.



The president of Spain´s Socialist Delegation at the European Parliament, Javier Moreno, recalled his proposal to the Cuba Friendship Group in the European body about addressing US President Joe Biden a letter calling upon him to retake the dialog and cooperation policy towards Cuba originally implemented by former US president Barack Obama and to lift the blockade that unfairly punishes the Cuban people.



The European lawmaker said that they have stressed the importance of cooperation with Cuban scientists because the island´s healthcare system and its medical personnel are reference of good practices from which they have a lot to learn.



During the bilateral exchange participants also acknowledged the role played by the Cuban health system in fighting COVID-19 and particularly the assistance given by the Henry Reeve medical contingent to dozens of nations around the world. Also high on the meeting´s agenda was the development by the island of five candidate vaccines against the new coronavirus.



The president of the Cuban Parliament´s Foreign Relations Commission Yolanda Ferrer said that the European and the Cuban parliaments can share future bilateral actions to strengthen relations always on the basis of mutual respect and sovereignty as established by the Accord for Political Dialog and Cooperation between both parties.