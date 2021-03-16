Cuba is Committed to Human Progress and Sustainable Development





Havana, March 15 (ACN) Cuba reiterated its commitment to integral human development and harmony with the environment during the 4th Session of the Forum of Latin American and Caribbean Countries on Sustainable Development underway March 15-18.



Susset Gonzalez, director of Strategic Planning and Development at Cuba´s Economy Ministry said that the adoption of the 2030 Agenda is a state compromise and a national priority for Cuba, which is materialized by the convergence of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals and the Cuban Development Program till the year 2030.



The island nation shares its experience in the drawing up of a National Voluntary Report which will be presented for the first time at the forum, wrote the deputy chief of the National Stats Office Juan Carlos Alfonso.



As part of the forum, participants also held a regional workshop on national voluntary exams in Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as a business round related to the Sustainable Development Goals in this region this year.



The executive secretary of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean ECLAC, Alicia Barcena said that it´s due time to explore a new development model that takes all individuals, including those who have been historically excluded or forgotten.