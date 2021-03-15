Haitian intellectual calls for Nobel Prize for Cuban doctors





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 15 (ACN) Haitian intellectual Susy Castor joined the international campaign for the Nobel Prize for Cuba's brigade of doctors and highlighted their dedication that promotes peace among peoples.



The Nobel Prize to the Henry Reeve Brigade could be a recognition to this humanitarian work, to the cooperation and friendship provided by these professionals, which is the best way for coexistence, peace and development in the world, said the historian in a conversation with Prensa Latina.

Castor pointed out that unlike traditional cooperation, which is 'very vertical, very colonial', the actions of the Cuban brigade since its birth arouse fraternity and humanism, and also it is not promoted from a country without problems.



They do not give what they can spare in a cooperation -he pointed out-, but on the contrary, it is a country, more in these last times, that has been stalked, attacked by all means to see how to reduce it, to interrupt its process, 'but in spite of it, it helps'.



In Haiti, the Henry Reeve Brigade was deployed four times. First after the 2010 earthquake that claimed more than 300,000 lives, and during the following cholera epidemic that claimed another 10,000.



After Hurricane Mathew in 2016, a contingent of Cuban doctors also arrived in the country, and when the COVID-19 pandemic debuted, a score of specialists worked for more than six months at the main hospital in Port-au-Prince.



For the historian, one of the main characteristics of Cuban collaboration is the human aspect, the concern for the 'other', which builds bridges.



Not only does Cuba send high-ranking professionals in matters of disasters, epidemics or pandemics, Castor pointed out, but it has allowed many countries to train doctors, 'and that is important because they are nationals who could never have the means to carry out studies,' she said gratefully.



We are very proud to see that Cuba, which we feel is so much our own, is also carrying this philosophy of help, because Cuba has built bridges and that is crucial in a world that is so divided,' she concluded.