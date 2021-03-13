French Lawmaker Reiterates Rejection of US Blockade of Cuba





Havana, March 12 (ACN) The leader of La Francia Insumisa (LFI) organization and French lawmaker Jean-Luc Melenchon reiterated on Thursday his rejection of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of Cuba.



The French parliamentarian held talks with Cuban ambassador to France Elio Rodriguez. The two officials also addressed the sanitary situation of Cuba and the advancement of its five COVID-19 candidate vaccines.

the Cuban ambassador briefed the French politician about the efforts of the Cuban government to enhance international cooperation to fight the pandemic, particularly the work of Cuban health workers in countries of around the world.

There’s been numerous voices from around the world who have called for the lifting of the US blockade, a policy that inflicted damage calculated at some over five billion dollars to the Cuba people only in the period between April 2019 and March 2020, a span of time marked by the deterioration of US-Cuba relations.



