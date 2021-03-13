Cuba and Kazakhstan interest in boosting economic ties





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 12 (ACN) Cuba and Kazakhstan agreed on the mutual interest in developing economic relations, especially in the energy and biotechnological fields, Cuban foreign minister, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, stated today.



On Twitter, the Cuban minister reported that he held a telephone conversation with his Kazakh counterpart, Mukhtar Tleuberdi, whom he thanked for his government's support for Cuba's incorporation as an observer state of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

Cuba and Kazakhstan maintain cooperation ties in biotechnology and health, which include the introduction and use of Cuban medicines in the Eurasian nation.