Cuba and Laos strengthen party relations





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 12 (ACN) Headed by the member of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the PCC and head of the Department of Organization and Politics of Cadres, Abelardo Alvarez Gil, and the member of the Secretariat and president of the Foreign Relations Commission of the Central Committee of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (PPRL), Sounthone Xayachack, a videoconference was held to exchange on the results of the recently concluded 11th Congress of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party.



Comrade Abelardo ratified the congratulatory message sent by Army General Raúl Castro Ruz to comrade Thongloun Sisoulith for his election as Secretary General of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party and pondered the successes achieved by the party in its 11th Congress and the plans and goals foreseen for the future. Congress and the plans and goals foreseen for the next five years.



For his part, the Laotian leader ratified the solidarity with Cuba in its struggle against the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the US government against the Cuban people.



In an atmosphere of sincere friendship, several leaders of both political organizations discussed issues of common interest and reaffirmed their interest in continuing to deepen the historic ties of brotherhood between Cubans and Laotians.