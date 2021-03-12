Cuban Embassy Reports on Cubans Rescued after Wreck





Havana, March 11 (ACN) The Cuban embassy in The Bahamas reported on Thursday about the rescue of part of a group of Cubans who wrecked in an attempt to illegally reach US shores thanks to search and rescue operations by The Royal Bahamas Defense Forces, Cuban Coastguard Units and the US Coast Guard Service.



The Cuban embassy gave the information on its official Twitter account https://cutt.ly/CzYc9wS and said that they keep in close contact with the Cuban Foreign Ministry and with the relatives of the Cubans who are still disappeared.



The diplomatic mission also explained that Cuban diplomats have contacted relatives of the victims, both in Cuba and on US territory to inform them about the details available.



The Cuban diplomats regretted the consequences of the event and expressed their government’s will to keep working with other counterparts to achieve a regular, orderly and safe migratory flow, which guarantees the safety of travelers in the first place.