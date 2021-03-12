Cuba ratifies its support of and solidarity with former Brazilian President Lula da Silva





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 11 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla ratified today on Twitter the island's support and solidarity with former Brazilian President and Workers’ Party (WP) leader Luis Inacio Lula Da Silva.



Rodríguez Parrilla assured that the millions of Cubans who sent their signatures and followed his case all the time were always sure of his innocence.



On Monday, March 9, Brazil's Supreme Federal Court (STF) annulled the conviction of the former president on grounds that the Paraná state justice is incompetent to judge Lula da Silva and restored his political rights. As a result, he will be able to run again as a candidate.



In response to the news, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel highlighted on Twitter that the country was celebrating the acquittal of former Brazilian presidents Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Dilma Rousef, and stressed that the decision confirms once again the excesses and abuses committed against the Latin American left.