Russia and EU urge the US to remove Cuba from list of states sponsoring terrorism





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 6 (ACN) The European Union and Russia hope that the administration of the recently inaugurated U.S. President Joe Biden will remove Cuba from the unilateral list of state sponsors of terrorism, according to international media reports.



During a joint press conference in Moscow, European Union High Representative for Foreign Policy Josep Borrell and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke in favor of Joe Biden's administration removing Cuba from the list of state sponsors of terrorism.



"We very much regret Trump's decision to include Cuba on the list of countries that support terrorism. That decision was made in the last hours of his term. And we hope that the new administration will reverse it," Borrell said.



Lavrov, head of Russian diplomacy, considered that this is a clear example "of how harmful unilateral approaches are", and defended "the need to review them".



"The European Union and we have an absolutely identical approach to this. It is necessary to solve all problems with any international partner exclusively through dialogue", said Lavrov, who maintained that "pressures, ultimatums, sanctions, punishments, extraterritorial restrictions are methods and tools coming from the colonialist past".



Prensa Latina recalled that according to data presented by the Cuban government in its latest report to the United Nations, from April 2019 to March 2020, the blockade has caused losses to Cuba of more than 5.57 billion dollars.



The figure represents an increase of around 1.226 billion dollars with respect to the previous period, the text points out.



"For the first time, the total amount of damages caused by this policy in one year exceeds the barrier of five billion dollars, which illustrates the extent to which the blockade has intensified at this stage,' the document points out.

It states that at current prices, the accumulated damages to the country during almost six decades of application of this policy amount to more than 144.4 billion dollars.