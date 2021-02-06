Cuba participated in meeting of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 5 (ACN) Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz participated online in the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting held in Almaty, Kazakhstan.



In his speech before the PMs and other heads of delegations of the Member States of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), the Cuban Premier stressed the importance that Cuba gives to its inclusion in this organization as an Observer State last December 11, 2020. He reaffirmed that it represents an opportunity to expand the existing brotherly relations with the members of the Eurasian Economic Union.



Marrero Cruz highlighted the complexity of the current international situation, marked by the Covid-19 and the systemic crisis that has been unleashed. He stressed that our country has had to face these challenges in a scenario of unprecedented tightening of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the government of the United States.



Cuban officials thanked those present for their support to Cuba in condemning this offensive, inhumane and discriminatory policy, expressed through their support to the resolution presented every year before the UN National Assembly.



He also called for strengthening solidarity, multilateralism and cooperation as the most effective way to face the devastating effects of the pandemic, while at the same time he offered the States present Cuban medical collaboration and the experience of our country in the biotechnology field.



Marrero Cruz expressed the Caribbean island's commitment to the progress of the integration projects proposed by the Union, reaffirming that solidarity; multilateralism and cooperation are the most effective way to face common challenges.



Cuban PM stressed the possibilities of Cuba's insertion in Eurasian initiatives, focused on energy, industry, transport, tourism, finance and the elimination of trade barriers.



As other benefits for the Caribbean country, he mentioned the creation of joint ventures, the promotion of digitalization of productive sectors and collaboration with regional initiatives.



Cuba's integration with the Eurasian bloc has the capacity to achieve economic and social objectives, strengthen collaboration and guarantee the well-being and prosperity of the peoples, he continued.



For his part, Cuban foreign minister, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, supported today on Twitter the words of Cuban premier regarding possibilities offered by the insertion in the initiatives of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), of which Cuba is an observer state and the pleasure at being able to participate in Eurasian Economic Union projects in fields such as energy, industry, transport, finance and the elimination of trade barriers.



Created in 2015, this mechanism for regional economic integration is made up of Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, as member states, and Moldova, Uzbekistan and Cuba as observers.