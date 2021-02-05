Cuba Elected Vice-Chair of UN Palestine Defense Committee





Havana, Feb 4th (ACN) Cuba was elected Thursday vice-chair of the United Nations Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People (CEIRPP), during a special session presided over by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.



Cuban permanent representative at the UN Pedro Luis Pedroso was elected by acclamation to the post. Pedroso expressed his gratefulness and denounced the difficult conditions that the Palestinian people are submitted to by Israeli actions aimed against their legitimate aspirations.



Cuba welcomes the election as a gesture of trust and acknowledgement to its permanent stance in defense of the Palestinian people, said Pedroso as cited by the Cuban Foreign Ministry’s website.



Senegal’s permanent representative was elected Chair of the committee and other vice-chairs were the ambassadors of Afghanistan, Nicaragua, Namibia and Indonesia.