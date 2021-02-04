Cuban diplomacy at work





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 4 (ACN) Ambassador Pedro Luis Pedroso Cuesta, Permanent Representative of Cuba to the United Nations, recognized today the results of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in its socio-economic response to COVID-19.



During the First Session of the UNDP Executive Board, the United Nations Population Fund and the Project Service Office, Pedroso Cuesta highlighted Cuba’s efforts to reinforce the actions against and the capacity to control the epidemic.



Meanwhile, Cuban authorities received a German donation of medical and non-medical supplies worth €18,000 to tackle the virus and thanked the Solidarity Group of the Left Party, Cuba Si, and the movement of solidarity with Cuba in Germany for the valuable human gesture.



On the other hand, the prime minister of the Republic of Congo, Clement Mouamba, and the Cuban ambassador to that country, José Antonio García González, discussed matters on the bilateral agenda and projects for the current year, among them the continuity of South-South



Cooperation, especially in the training of human resources, and highlighted that in 2021 more than three hundred young Congolese will be graduating from Cuban universities in medical careers.

In statements to the press, Ambassador García González condemned the US blockade on Cuba, calling it the largest obstacle to national development.