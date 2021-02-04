Cuba Praises US-Russia Extension of Nuclear Arms Treaty





Havana, Feb 3rd (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel stressed on Wednesday the significance of the Russia-US agreement to extend the treaty on the Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (New START).



On his Twitter account the Cuban President wrote that the extension of the pact is an important contribution to world peace, which we all badly need.



Russia’s Vladimir Putin and US’s Joe Biden agreed to expand the treaty as of February 5th, its expiration date after its signing in 2010. The pact limits the number of strategic nuclear warheads deployed by the United States and Russia to 1,550 each as well as the number of land- and submarine-based missiles and bombers that deliver them.



Cuba’s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez also stressed the extension of the arms treaty for its impact on international security.