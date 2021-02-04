IAEA Highlights Cuban Use of Radiotherapy





Havana, Feb 3rd (ACN) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) underscored the use in Cuba of radiotherapy proceedings to save lives and diagnose cancer and heart conditions.



The international organization twitted a video explaining how Cuban experts operate radiotherapy; the video also contains testimonies by members of the Cuban health system.



Cuban ambassador to Austria, Slovenia and Croatia, Loipa Sanchez, who is also permanent representative at Vienna-based UN bodies shared the video and stressed the acknowledgement of the Cuban use of radiotherapies in diagnosing diseases like cancer, a daily practice at Havana’s Isotopes Center.



February 4th is World Cancer Day, also marked by the International Atomic Energy Agency, which was set up in 1957 in response to deep fear of the discovery and varied use of nuclear technology.