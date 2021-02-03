Cuba's Yo Sí Puedo method surpasses 10 million literates





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 3 (ACN) Over 10 million people from 30 countries have become literate through the Cuban Yo Sí Puedo (Yes, I Can) program, whereas Cuban professionals are currently providing advisory services to the Ministries of Education of 13 countries around the world.



The Director of Science and Technology of the Cuban Ministry of Education, Eva Escalona Serrano, reported that 290 teachers are working at different educational levels, including Technical and Professional Education.



At present, the program is active in Mozambique and in indigenous communities in Australia, while in countries such as Mexico and Haiti it has been halted due to COVID-19.



The Cuban literacy program had its first version in 1998, at the initiative of Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro Ruz, and to date it has had 20 adaptations. It received the UNESCO King Sejong Literacy Prize—granted to the Latin American and Caribbean Pedagogical Institute of Cuba—and its honorary mentions in 2002 and 2003.