START III treaty extension contributes to keeping peace and security, Cuban FM says



HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 2 (ACN) Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla highlighted today the importance of the extension of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START III) between Russia and the United States, which contributes to keeping international peace and security.



On Twitter, the Cuban foreign minister said that START III limits the number of nuclear warheads and the means for their delivery, and its extension makes it possible to safeguard the last of the legal tools between Washington and Moscow for the control of these armaments.



The extension of the treaty, which will be in force until February 5, 2026, was drawn up from Washington, with the new administration of Joe Biden, and this Friday it was endorsed by the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin.



In 2010, START III established that in seven years, both parties would reduce their deployed strategic offensive weapons.



As a result, the sum of intercontinental ballistic rockets, missiles on submarines and on heavy bombers must not exceed 700.



Currently, START III is the only agreement binding the two countries in the nuclear disarmament field, as in August 2019 the United States definitively withdrew from the Treaty on Medium- and Short-Range Nuclear Weapons.