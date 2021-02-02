South Africa Praises Cuban Medical Assistance





Havana, Feb 1 (ACN) South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa stressed Cuba’s unyielding and unselfish medical assistance provided to his people, particularly against COVID 19.



In a TV address of his nation, the South African leader recalled the support given by Cuba to dozens of countries by dispatching over 3 700 health professionals around the world in a supportive effort to help fight the COVID 19 pandemic, according to PL news agency.



In acknowledging the Cuban effort, President Ramaphosa said that his government agreed to propose that the island’s Henry Reeve International Medical Contingent, specialized in disaster situations and epidemics be granted the Nobel Peace Prize 2021.



In backing South Africa’s proposal, the head of state stressed the large number of medical consultations and procedures by the Cuban doctors in Africa, where they are still active in many countries, including his own nation which welcomed over 200 Cuban health professionals in April 2020 to join the fight on COVID 19.