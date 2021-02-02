UNESCO regrets the loss of young Cuban educators





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 1 (ACN) The director of UNESCO's regional office for culture in Latin America and the Caribbean, Katherine Muller, regretted the massive traffic accident that took place last Saturday in Mayabeque province, in western Cuba, which resulted in the death of ten people.



In a message to the Cuban minister of education, Muller offered her condolences to the families and friends of the victims.



The accident occurred at the 42nd kilometer of the national highway, belonging to the municipality of Guines, in the province of Mayabeque, when the bus fell off the bridge it was driving on.



The bus was carrying teachers who were working in Havana and were traveling to Granma (eastern Cuba), their home province.