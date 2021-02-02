Latin American and Caribbean ministers exchange on environmental challenges





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 1 (ACN) The 22nd Meeting of the Forum of Ministers of Environment of Latin America and the Caribbean is in session from today online, in order to exchange on the challenges of the region in this field and the urgent actions to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.



During the debates, broadcast live on the website of the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), the executive director of that entity, Inger Andersen, pointed out that action for nature can be the driving force for sustainable recovery and long-term prosperity in the region.



For her part, the Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), Alicia Barcena, stressed that economic recovery on an environmentally sustainable basis and with equality can help overcome the crisis caused by COVID-19.



By the way, Barbadian PM, Mia Amor Mottley, highlighted multilateralism, solidarity and political will as key tools to achieve a sustainable recovery.



The transition to a circular economy, the agenda on the closure of open dumps, air pollution, environmental justice and the ties between gender and the environment will also be issues to be addressed in the working sessions.



The meeting, scheduled to last until tomorrow, is organized by the Government of Barbados and UNEP's Regional Office for Latin America and the Caribbean.



Ministers of the Environment of Latin America and the Caribbean meeting was established in 1982, and is considered the oldest cooperation forum for environmental authorities in the region.