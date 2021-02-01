Cuba Sí, an organization in permanent solidarity with the Cuban people





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 1 (ACN) As part of the international actions against the US blockade, German party Die Linke (The Left)’s organization Cuba Sí has been donating medical supplies to the Island since last year.



Cuba Sí has been helping our country since 1991 and supporting the development of important projects in sectors such as agriculture and cattle breeding, Noemi Rabasa Fernandez, first vice-president of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP), told ACN.



In 2020, this organization launched a campaign to gather support against the U.S. blockade, an effort soon embraced by groups from Belgium, Austria and Switzerland.



“As a result of our work together with the Cuban Institute for Friendship with the Peoples, 24 countries and around 90 organizations have joined our effort, which will bolster the Draft Resolution presented by Cuba to the General Assembly of the United Nations against the criminal policy of the US government, he said.



Regarding the recent donation made by the German group of clinical and non-clinical furniture, expendable material and personal hygiene packages, Rabasa Fernandez said that today more than ever the Caribbean nation needs such solidarity actions.



Cuba Sí was born in July 1991 during a congress of the Socialist Party of that country to maintain milk supplies, after Berlin, at that time, cancelled the old contracts between Cuba and the now defunct German Democratic Republic.



This year, federal parliamentarians of the Left added their voices to condemn the inclusion of Cuba in the list of countries sponsoring terrorism, and supported the nomination of the internationalist contingent Henry Reeve for the Nobel Peace Prize.