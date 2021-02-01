Several US cities hold protests against blockade on Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 1 (ACN) U.S. cities held on Sunday a protest in a bicycle and car caravan against the US blockade on Cuba and in favor of building 'bridges of love' between the two countries.



The demonstrations against the illegal policy of the U.S. governments include cities such as Miami, New York, Los Angeles and Seattle, representative of the entire geography of the country.



The demonstrations began in the morning in Miami and concluded in the afternoon at another event in Seattle, the largest city in the state of Washington, in the northwestern United States,Prensa Latina reported.



According to the organizers of the 'Bridges of Love' project, in which both Americans and Cuban-Americans participate, a press release, images and videos will be published and made available to the media at the end of the event.



A year ago, the group organized a similar caravan from Seattle to Washington DC.



Meanwhile, on Saturday, the member groups of the Alianza Martiana Coalition in Miami condemned the long-standing and outdated subversive campaign against the Cuban people and government, directed and financed by organizations of deep-rooted counterrevolutionary trajectory based in the United States.



They are using young artists, supposedly small in numbers and evidently with the aim of hindering the normalization of relations between Cuba and the United States, at present times, which deserves the repudiation of all of us, the Alliance said in a statement.



The group accused the participants in a Jan. 27 action at the Ministry of Culture in Havana of setting up a media reality show. 'Our homeland has always had its Judas,' the Alianza Martiana Coalition press release stressed.