Cuban deputy Prime Minister pays homage to Chavez in Caracas





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 1 (ACN) A tribute to Commander Hugo Chávez Frías, at the La Montaña barracks in Caracas, was paid by the Cuban delegation headed by Cuban Vice Premier Ricardo Cabrisas, co-president of the Intergovernmental Commission of the Cuba-Venezuela Integral Cooperation Agreement.



Delegation of #Cuba headed by VPM Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz pays tribute in #Caracas to Commander Hugo Chávez Frias at the Cuartel de la Montaña , Rodrigo Malmierca Díaz, Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment of the Antillean nation, wrote today on his Twitter account.



Cabrisas continues work program in #Venezuela. In meeting with Executive Vice President, co-chair Intergovernmental Cooperation Commission, they reviewed projects in various spheres, despite economic blockade of #USA, he wrote earlier in another tweet about an exchange with Delcy Rodriguez.



Cabrisas, who arrived last Thursday in Caracas for an official working visit, with the aim of consolidating collaboration between the two peoples, is accompanied by Rodrigo Malmierca, Nicolás Liván Arronte, Minister of Energy and Mines, and Marta Wilson, Minister-President of the Central Bank of Cuba.



During his first day of work this Friday, the Cuban representative exchanged with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza, who declared that the relationship of friendship and cooperation that for more than two decades has united Cuba and Venezuela is at an exceptional moment.



Cabrisas and Venezuelan Health Minister Carlos Alvarado reviewed bilateral health agreements and explored new possibilities for cooperation in that sector, and in an interview with Ricardo Menéndez, Venezuela's sectoral vice president for Planning, addressed the lines of the development plan instructed during the commemoration of the twentieth anniversary of the Cooperation Agreement between the two countries, last October.



In October 2020, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel and his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolás Maduro virtually commemorated the 20th anniversary of the signing of the Cuba-Venezuela Comprehensive Cooperation Agreement, through which the ties of friendship between the two countries were strengthened.