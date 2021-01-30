Cuba and Venezuela Deepen bilateral Cooperation





Havana, Jan 29 (ACN) The over-two-year Cuba-Venezuela bilateral relations of friendship and cooperation are now at an exceptional moment, said Venezuelan foreign minister Jorge Arreaza during a meeting in Caracas with Cuban deputy prime minister Ricardo Cabrisas.



The two government officials updated several bilateral projects underway in diverse geo-political and economic sectors, according to Venezolana de Television TV website.



Minister Arreaza said the two sides also tackled issues in the fields of health particularly the production of vaccines in both countries.



Since September 2020 to January 15 this year, a Cuban medical brigade assisted COVID 19 patients in Venezuela. At present, nearly 22 thousand Cuban health workers are offering their services in the South American nation.



The Cuban deputy prime minister arrived in Caracas on Thursday heading a delegation which also includes foreign trade minister Rodrigo Malmierca, Energy and Mines minister Nicolas Livan, the president of the Cuban Central Bank Martha Wilson, and deputy foreign minister Roberto Lopez.