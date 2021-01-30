UN Expects Washington to Remove Cuba from Blacklist





Havana, Jan 29 (ACN) United Nations secretary general Antonio Guterrez expects that the Joe Biden administration considers the removal of Cuba from Washington’s unilateral list of countries sponsors of international terrorism.



UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said that Guterrez told Cuba’s permanent representative at the UN, Pedro Luis Pedroso about his disagreement with the blacklisting of the Caribbean island by the former Donald Trump administration, according to PL news agency.



Pedroso on his part said that Cuba rejects terrorism in all its forms and ways, particularly state terrorism still being practiced against several nations of the world.