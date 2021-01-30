World Tourism Saw 2020 as the Worst Year Ever.





Havana, Jan 28 (ACN) The World tourism Organization, WTO, reported the worst results ever in 2020 following a fall by 74 percent in all international arrival, according to the World Tourism Organization’s website.



Tourist destinations around the globe welcomed one billion arrirvals less than in 2019 due to an unprecedented low of demand plus trip restrictions due to the COVID 19 pandemic.



According to the WTO the low in international tourism stands for an estimated loss of 1.3 trillion dollars in export incomes, some 11 times higher than the loss reported during the world economic crisis registered in 2009.



Due to the flare-up of the pandemic in 2021, many countries including Cuba have imposed tougher restrictions to foreign visitors such as compulsory tests and isolation periods. In this respect, the WTO general secretary said that lots of efforts aim at making trips safe, but we all know that the crisis is far from its end.



The Cuban tourist sector is implementing a program of Safe, Healthy Tourism aimed at protecting workers in the sector and clients as well, according to a twitter message by Cuban Tourism Minister Juan Carlos Garcia.