World Personalities Urge Joe Biden to Ease Relations with Cuba





Havana, Jan 28 (CAN )Many personalities, politicians and experts from around the world have called on US President Joe Biden to ease bilateral relations with Cuba since he was inaugurated on January 20th.



At the same time, hundreds have raised their voices to condemn over 200 different sanctions imposed against Cuba by the former US Donald Trump administration during the past four years, including the blacklisting of the island nation as a country sponsor of international terrorism.



In an article posted on the South Florida-based The Sun Sentinel daily (shorturl.at/kzO19 ) US professor William M. LeoGrande recalled the economic, cultural and social benefits that stemmed from the thaw of US-Cuba bilateral relations reached under the Barack Obama administration,

which Donald Trump reversed during his term of office.



“During President Obama’s last two years in office, the United States and Cuba signed 22 bilateral agreements on issue of mutual interests ranging from counter-narcotics to environmental protection,” the expert said.



US musicians, visual artists, actors and dancers have also called for dialog and mutal understanding between Havana and Washington. In this regard actor Tyrese Gibson sent a message on his Instagram account asking to lift the US blockade of the island.



Guayana’s president Donald Ramontar urged President Biden to resort to political and respectful dialog with Cuba, a nation—he said—which on limited resources has made more efforts for the poor than big developed nations.



The international community and many US politicians are expecting to see the rollback of the measures imposed by the former Trump administration against Cuba, which only damaged the Cuban people.