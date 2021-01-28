Cuban Communist Party Celebrates Congress of its Vietnamese Counterpart





Havana, Jan 27 (ACN) Cuba’s Communist Party sent a message to the Central Committee of Vietnam’s Communist Party congratulating its members and wishing them success on the occasion of 8th Congress of that political organization underway till February 2nd.



The message stressed the close friendship between Vietnam and Cuba and recalled the historic meeting between Cuban Army General Raul Castro Ruz and Vietnamese president Ho Chi Minh some 55 years ago.



The Cuban Communist Party ratified its gratefulness to the Vietnamese political organization for its unyielding support of the island against the US economic, financial and commercial blockade imposed by several US administrations against the Caribbean island nation for more than six decades and for its permanent efforts to further strengthen bilateral trade and friendly relations with Cuba.