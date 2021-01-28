UN Acknowledges Cuba’s 2021 Financial Contribution to the World Body





Havana, Jan 27 (ACN) The UN included Cuba in its Honor Roll for the island’s full financial contribution to the organization budget for this year.



The island’s ontime and full contribution to the UN comes in contrast to other powerful countries who cut their budgets destined to the world organization or use financial blackmails for their own interests being Cuba a small, developing nation under a tough trade, economic and financial blockade by the strongest world superpower, according to the permanent UN mission in Havana.



Cuba defends the respect for multilateral relations, representativeness, inclusion and participation by all UN member states in forums and debates of the organization. Its financial contribution aims at development and good performance of the United Nations, which marked its 75th anniversary last October.