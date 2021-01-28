Cuban FM reaffirms condemnation of measures against Venezuela





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 27 (ACN) Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla reiterated today on Twitter the island's condemnation of the unilateral coercive measures imposed against Venezuela.



Rodriguez Parrilla pointed out that many of these unjust actions hinder the use of Venezuelan funds to acquire supplies, medical equipment and vaccines against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.



The Venezuelan nation denounced on Monday before the United Nations (UN) the impact of unilateral and coercive measures as the main cause of the migration of Venezuelan citizens.



During the 13th Summit of the Global Forum on Migration and Development, Arline Diaz, Venezuelan representative to the UN, highlighted that the punitive actions imposed by Washington encourage the blockade of the South American nation and the freezing and theft of its assets.



She also pointed out that sanctions have a direct impact on the wellbeing of the population, creating difficulties and migration.