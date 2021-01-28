Cuba thanks international solidarity against the U.S. blockade





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 27 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, Cuban president, thanked today on Twitter the international solidarity against the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States government against the island.



The Cuban leader referred to this, regarding the recent statements made by U.S. actor and singer Tyrese Gibson, against that inhumane policy.



On Tuesday, Gibson said on his Instagram account that the blockade against Cuba is a racist measure, and called on the U.S. government to take steps to improve bilateral relations and end the economic, commercial and financial sanctions.



The actor recalled the rapprochement between the two nations during Barack Obama's presidency, and noted that unfortunately former President Donald Trump killed the dream; now, he hopes that the current Biden administration will lead to good results in that direction.



Tyrese Gibson is an American actor, singer, composer, rapper and former model who has played several leading roles in Hollywood films since his debut in 2001; one of the most popular characters is that of Roman Pearce in the Fast and Furious movie saga.