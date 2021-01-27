Cuban FM Condemns Unequal World Economic System





Havana, Jan 26th (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez condemned the inequality promoted by the current world economic system by privileging minorities as a rooted trend under the COVID 19 world economic and sanitary crisis.



On his twitter account, the Cuban government official said that the world economy benefits those who already have millions while submits hundreds of thousands to live in permanent poverty.



Rodriguez recalled that the wealth of the richest ones on the planet considerably increased since the COVID 19 pandemic set on the planet. (https://cutt.ly/mj8FfMl )



According to the humanitarian NGO Oxfam, the figure could have funded the production of a universal vaccine against the disease and would have avoided the fall of many people under poverty levels due to the economic crisis caused by the sanitary emergency.



According to the World Health Organization, a handful of just 10 countries purchased 95 percent of all the vaccines against COVID 19 so far produced. This figure reveals what could become of the reality about the immunization of the people in developing nations.