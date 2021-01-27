Latin American Countries Reject Coercive Measures amidst COVID Pandemic





Havana, Jan 26th (ACN) The nations with the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of The Americas-People’s Treaty, known by its acronyms ALBA-TCP condemned the enforcement of unilateral coercive pressures against several countries, particularly during the world crisis inflicted by the COVID 19 pandemic.



An official communiqué issued by the regional organization says that such extraterritorial measures aim at damaging international cooperation and solidarity to the detriment of the punished nations. https://cutt.ly/4j8D4ZH



Cuba, Iran, Venezuela, the DPRK and Syria are some of the nations facing sanctions imposed by the United States which ban them access to technology, drugs and health resources so necessary to fight the COVID 19 disease.



The regional integration bloc says that such extraterritorial measures run contrary to international law and the UN Charter and affect human rights by blocking social and economic development of the nations under such sanctions.