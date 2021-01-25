Cuba offers condolences over decease of French deputy Marielle de Sarnez





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 25 (ACN) Ana Maria Mari Machado, vice president of Cuba's National Assembly of People's Power, lamented today on Twitter the death of French deputy Marielle de Sarnez, who contributed to the development of parliamentary ties between the two nations.



On the same social network, the Cuban ambassador to France, Elio Rodriguez, noted that he signed the book of condolences at the French National Assembly on behalf of its Cuban counterpart to pay tribute to De Sarnez, and conveyed his sincere condolences.



Marielle De Sarnez, president of the Foreign Relations Committee of the National Assembly and former French minister, died on January 13 in Paris at the age of 69, after battling leukemia.



Following the announcement of her death, political personalities from around the world paid tribute to the deputy, including French Prime Minister Jean Castex, who declared that De Sarnez used her strength to modernize democracy and defend a certain idea of Europe.



The French deputy received the Cuban parliamentary delegations that visited Paris in recent years.