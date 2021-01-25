All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
25
January Monday

Cuban foreign minister rejects interference in Russia's internal affairs



HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 25 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla rejected today any attempt by Western nations to interfere in Russia's internal affairs.

"#Cuba firmly rejects attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of the Russian Federation and reaffirms its solidarity with the authorities of that country," he tweeted.

Recently, Moscow denounced the support of countries such as the United States (US) for protests in Russian cities organized by followers of opposition blogger Alexei Navalny.

According to Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, this provocation is an act of open interference which, had it taken place in the U.S., would have caused a scandal, sanctions against Russia and the expulsion of diplomats.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned that the US embassy officials will have to answer for their decision to intervene in the provocation against order in Russia.

