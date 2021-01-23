French Lawmaker Calls World Actions against US Blockade of Cuba





Havana, Jan 22 (ACN) French lawmaker André Chassaigne, who heads the Democratic and Republican Left at Frances’ Parliament called on actions from around the world to fight the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of Cuba.



Speaking to PL news agency, the French parliamentarian said the US blockade is the main obstacle affecting the Cuban people’s daily life and denounced its extraterritorial nature, which threatens companies and banks from France and other European nations.

The parliamentarian for the district of Pui-de-Dome also blasted the blacklisting of Cuba by the outgoing Donald Trump administration as a country sponsored of international terrorism, and he announced a demonstration to take place on Sunday, January 24th at the Jacques Rueff Square across from the Eiffel Tower where unionists, activists and other French citizens will demand the lifting of the US blockade of Caribbean island nation.