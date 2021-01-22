Kazakhstan ratifies its support to Cuba in the fight against the US blockade





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 22 (ACN) Kazakhstan's deputy foreign minister, Yerzhan Ashikbayev, ratified today his government's full support to Cuba in the fight against the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade.



During an exchange with Havana's ambassador to that Asian country, Emilio Pevida Pupo, deputy minister Ashikbayev confirmed his government's principled position against all kinds of unilateral sanctions in international relations.



According to the official website of the Cuban foreign ministry (CubaMinrex), the Kazakh diplomat assured that next May his country will vote in support of the Cuban resolution on the need to put an end to the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade.



Pevida Pupo and Ashikbayev highlighted the good moment of political-diplomatic relations and called for the strengthening of bilateral cooperation, Cubaminrex reported.

They also highlighted the potential for further development of economic and trade relations opened up for Cuba after its admission as an observer state in the Eurasian Economic Union, of which Kazakhstan is a member.

