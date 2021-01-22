Cuba and UN hold first steering committee for cooperation framework 2020-2024





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 22 (ACN) The first Country Steering Committee of the 2020-2024 Cooperation Framework took place on Thursday, led by Deborah Rivas, Cuban deputy minister of foreign trade and foreign investment, and Consuelo Vidal, resident coordinator of the UN System in Cuba.



We project the future together. We are not alone, Rivas tweeted, who referred to the participation of representatives of agencies and other members of the 2030 group, related to the global agenda of sustainable development goals.



Within those purposes sponsored by the UN, the 2020-2024 Cooperation Framework is part of the multilateral cooperation.



Productive transformation and its international insertion, human and territorial development and equity are key issues on which Cuba and the UN work jointly, with the support of international agencies and projects.

Quality jobs and proper housing are some of the goals for the welfare of the population, as well as the promotion of sustainable energy, the fight against climate change, disaster risk management and the protection of ecosystems.