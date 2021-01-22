Cuba ratifies its commitment to nuclear disarmament





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 22 (ACN) Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla today ratified the country's commitment to general and complete nuclear disarmament, in view of the entry into force today of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW).



Rodriguez Parrilla stressed on Twitter that this treaty defines the existence of nuclear weapons as a threat to humanity and contrary to International Humanitarian Law.



He also highlighted that Cuba was the fifth country in the world to ratify the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, approved by 122 nations at the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in 2017.



During the UNGA High-Level Meeting last October, the Cuban foreign minister affirmed that nuclear energy should be used only for peaceful purposes for the socioeconomic development of states, and without discrimination.



On that occasion, Rodriguez Parrilla stated that Cuba is proud to be part of the first Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone in a highly populated area of the planet and to belong to the first region in the world to proclaim itself a Zone of Peace.



Besides, the Caribbean island is an active member of the Non-Aligned Movement, which promoted the commemoration of the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons on September 26.

The head of diplomacy in Cuba remarked that there are approximately 13,400 nuclear weapons in the world, of which almost 1,800 are on operational alert and 3,720 are deployed, more than half of them belonging to the United States.

The United Nations announced today the entry into force of the Treaty, 90 days after the ratification of its text by the government of Honduras, the 50th state to do so.