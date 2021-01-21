Cuban and Russian foreign ministers exchange views on regional and international issues



HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 21 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla and his Russian counterpart, Serguei Lavrov, had a telephone conversation today about regional and international issues.



As Rodriguez Parrilla reported on his Twitter account, they also talked about the current Cuba-Russia relations: "We reviewed over the phone the current state of our bilateral relations and exchanged views on various regional and international topics," he wrote.



In a press conference Monday on the results of Russian foreign policy, Serguei Lavrov called on the West to avoid accusations against countries such as Cuba, China, Venezuela or Iran, to divert attention from their domestic problems.



Last September, Lavrov received in Moscow the Deputy Prime Minister of Cuba, Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz. They met to ratify the efforts of both nations in defense of multilateralism, international law and the principles of the United Nations Charter.



Rodríguez Parrilla and his Russian counterpart also covered matters of joint cooperation to fight COVID-19 and Havana’s role in the peace process in Colombia.



At the time, Lavrov acknowledged Cuba's attitude of solidarity and the way its medical brigades go everywhere in the world to help tackle the pandemic despite the tightening of the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade.

Cuba and Russia celebrated in May 2020 the 60th anniversary of the reestablishment of bilateral diplomatic relations.