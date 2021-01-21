Cape Verdean MP joins claim for Cuban doctors' nomination to Nobel Peace Prize





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 20 (ACN) The International Contingent of Doctors Specialized in Disaster Situations and Serious Epidemics Henry Reeve received today another nomination for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize, this time by the representative to the National Assembly of Cape Verde, Dr. Felisberto Vieira.



A statement published today on the official site of the Cuban foreign ministry (CubaMinrex) informs that the parliamentarian, representative of the African Party for the Independence of Cape Verde, made his formal nomination on a special date for his country to commemorate the Day of National Heroes. Last November, the former ambassador of Cape Verde to Havana, Crispina Gomes Rodriguez, in a message broadcast in the media of her country, expressed that the brigades of the Henry Reeve contingent deserve the award, for their important contribution to the health of mankind.



According to official figures, during the months of confrontation with COVID-19, Cuban health personnel have attended to 1,090,799 people in 40 countries and territories in all the continents of the world.