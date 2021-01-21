All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuba sends condolences for death of Zimbabwean FM



HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 20 (ACN) Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla sent condolences today to the people and government of Zimbabwe on the death of Sibusiso Moyo, who was serving as foreign minister of the African country.

Rodriguez Parrilla extended his message to the family and friends of Moyo, who died as a result of the COVID-19.

Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, announced today the death of his government's FM, whom he described as a loyal public servant and a true hero who fought all his life for the freedom of his country.

