ALBA-TCP for a regional strategic alliance against the pandemic





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 20 (ACN) A bank to acquire COVID-19 vaccines stood out among the proposals of the Social Council of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People's Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP), which held a virtual session Tuesday.



The members of the Cuban delegation were Vice-Minister of Public Health Regla Angulo Pardo; Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs Rogelio Sierra Díazel; Vice-Minister of Higher Education Miriam Alpízar Santanala, and Biocubafarma president’s scientific and commercial advisor Luis Herrera Martínez.



Raúl Li Causi, president of the ALBA-TCP Bank, offered the possibility of a Humanitarian Fund and the establishment of a bank to purchase COVID-19 vaccines, Cubaminrex reported.



The attendants discussed the universal access to diagnosis and treatment and talked about good practices of COVID-19 prevention.



As to recent comments of the World Health Organization regarding the way that some powers hoard the said vaccines, the ALBA-TCP Council ratified the willingness to strengthen health systems and facilitate access to vaccines and drugs in equitable and affordable conditions.



Cuba reiterated its commitment and willingness to face the pandemic through scientific and medical exchanges, mutual consultancy and dialogue on the results of the Cuban protocols, which include the use of innovative biotechnological medicines. Likewise, the Cuban delegation gave an update of the progress of the Island’s Sars-Cov-2 vaccine candidates.

